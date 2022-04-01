Canada – Canada and the Northern Secwepemc First Nations make progress on the construction of a new cultural centre

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations and the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society announced $4 million in funding, provided through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, for the construction of a cultural centre and museum

March 31, 2022 —108 Mile Ranch, British Columbia — Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations and the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society announced $4 million in funding, provided through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, for the construction of a cultural centre and museum in 108 Mile Ranch to serve each of the four Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw Nations and the Esk’etemc First Nation. The Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society is leading the project to build a permanent cultural centre and museum to display Northern Secwepemc history. The centre will serve as a safe space for community members to share traditional knowledge and culture through a variety of programs, including Secwepemc language revitalization.

The need for safe, culturally relevant spaces was identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to be provided with barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages. Indigenous communities have also expressed the need for these spaces as a key component of self-determination.

This investment, which is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People—the Government of Canada’s contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls, Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan—will continue our efforts to put an end to this national tragedy.

The Government of Canada remains committed to ending gender-based violence and advancing reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

“Today’s announcement is an important step in the response to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, in particular, the call to create meaningful access to safe spaces for culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We will continue supporting the Northern Secwepemc First Nations as they build an inclusive and safe cultural space to protect their language and culture for generations to come.”

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

“The collaboration on the cultural centre between the governments of BC and Canada and the Northern Secwépemc cultural society is an excellent example of truth and reconciliation. The Canim Lake Band views the establishment of this cultural centre as a concrete step to asserting our indigenous identity in Secwépemcúl̕ecw. It is a long-term solution to many of the issues our indigenous communities face. Creating space for cultural sharing and knowledge development is key to a brighter and more successful future for all. Everyone benefits from a strong Indigenous identity and presence. We are excited to see this happen.”

Kukpi7 (Chief) Helen Henderson

Canim Lake Band

