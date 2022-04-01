It’s Almost Too Late for the World’s 10 Most Endangered Species

Due to human hunting and habitat destruction, many animals are now at risk of extinction. To create awareness and help turn the tide, South Africas Springbok Casino has published information on 10 of the Most Endangered Species. This month Springbok players can take 25 free spins on the new Thai Emerald slot game from Realtime Gaming.

“Humans are responsible for the sharp decline in these animals populations,” said Springbokss manager, Daniel Van Wyk. “Its up to us to turn things around. Its not too late!”







The pangolin is one of the most trafficked mammals on Earth. Killed and sold for their meat and for use in Chinese and African medicine, their population has declined by 80% in the last 20 years.







As a result of poaching and habitat loss, there are only 67 Javan rhinos left in the world and only about 80 Sumatran rhinos.







The vaquita porpoise is the most critically endangered mammal on the planet, with only 10 individuals remaining due to the use of huge floating gillnets.







Hunted for their meat and shells since the ancient Egyptians and Romans, Hawksbill turtles are now critically endangered.







The destruction of the tropical rain forest in Borneo and Sumatra is the main reason orangutans are threatened with extinction.







A century ago, up to 80,000 tigers roamed India. Today, as a result of trophy hunting and a market for tiger rugs and coats, there are only about 3500.







There only an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild. In the 19th century there were 3-5 million African elephants. Now there are only 415,000.







More information on these endangered species can be found at https://www.springbokcasino.co.za/weareendangered.







This month Springbok players can take 25 free spins on the new Thai Emerald slot game from Realtime Gaming.







