Canada – Canada and Ontario Strengthening the Food and Beverage Processing Sector

Toronto, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing approximately $4.5 million through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (the Partnership) to support more than 100 projects that will strengthen the province’s agri-food supply chain by helping food and beverage processors improve their operations, increase their competitive edge and adapt to future challenges.

This investment will not only further secure and strengthen the province’s food supply but will also help food and beverage processors grow their businesses, create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the sector and their community. Food and beverage processors can use this funding to develop new products, create marketing campaigns, tap into new markets, improve food safety and strengthen health and safety measures.

Examples of funded projects include:

Keto Buns Ltd. o/a Unbun Foods will receive up to $75,000 to launch a marketing campaign to expand into the plant-based market to increase sales and build brand recognition/awareness.

HalalMeals will receive up to $10,000 to purchase and install new x-ray equipment to enhance food safety and provide added assurance to distributors and retailers that carry their products.

Alstein Farms Inc. will receive up to $50,000 to construct a wash bay facility to sanitize transportation equipment, allowing for safe feed delivery and better sanitation of transportation equipment, which will aid in preventing diseases, pathogens and pests from moving farm-to-farm.

This investment builds on other initiatives and programs that support the food and beverage sector, including:

A commitment of up to $7 million through the November 2021 intake, in addition to the $7 million investment in the Meat Processors Capacity Improvement Initiative for provincially licensed meat processors to help them purchase equipment to increase productivity and efficiency, and prevent slowdowns.

A $10 million investment in the Agri-Food Workplace Protection Program to help provincially licensed meat processors maintain a safe workplace.

A $22 million provincial investment to increase the adoption of technological innovations within the agri-food sector to enhance the health and safety of workers and improve the sector’s efficiency and productivity through the Agri-Tech Innovation Program.

An investment of almost $1 million to prepare over 600 people across the province for rewarding careers in food and beverage processing.

Since June 2018, both the federal and provincial governments have committed over $130 million in support to more than 6,000 projects through the Partnership. This funding will help eligible Ontario farmers, processors, businesses and sector organizations to innovate and grow.

“The Government of Canada supports innovation by food and beverage processors to ensure that the sector is able to succeed in a competitive market, both at home and abroad. Investing in operational improvements will foster the growth of these businesses that provide high-quality agri-food products.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“Our government is ensuring our food and beverage processors have the support they need to improve their operations so they can become stronger and more competitive in the domestic and global marketplace. Improving processing facilities through innovation will be key to maintaining a robust agri-food sector as we look to secure the future of our industry for years to come.”

– Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister

“On behalf of food and beverage processors, thank you to the governments of Canada and Ontario for recognizing the importance of food and beverage processing and the essential role the sector plays for Ontarians. We look forward to continuing to work with the province on these important initiatives going forward.”

– Chris Conway, CEO of Food and Beverage Ontario

