Canada – Government of Canada officials to hold a technical briefing on coronavirus disease in Canada (April 1, 2022)

Media advisory
Government of Canada officials will provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and present data and modelling.
March 31, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – Government of Canada officials will provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemiology.
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
April 1, 2022
Time
11:00 AM (EDT)
Location
The technical briefing will be virtual only. Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 7621799#
To obtain the briefing material under embargo, please RSVP by email at
media@hc-sc.gc.ca.
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
