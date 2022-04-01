Canada – Government of Canada officials to hold a technical briefing on coronavirus disease in Canada (April 1, 2022)

Media advisory

Government of Canada officials will provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and present data and modelling.

March 31, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – Government of Canada officials will provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemiology.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

April 1, 2022

Time

11:00 AM (EDT)

Location

The technical briefing will be virtual only. Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):



1-866-206-0153



Local dial-in number:



613-954-9003



Participant passcode: 7621799#

To obtain the briefing material under embargo, please RSVP by email at

media@hc-sc.gc.ca.

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Media Inquiries:

Media Relations



Public Health Agency of Canada



613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca