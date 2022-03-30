Canada – Government of Canada Supports Emerging Clean Technologies at GLOBE Forum 2022

Today at GLOBE Forum 2022, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of over $12 million to seven organizations that are advancing emerging clean technologies to grow our economy and help Canada meet its environmental targets.

March 30, 2022 Vancouver, B.C. Natural Resources Canada

The Government of Canada is making investments to enhance Canada’s competitive advantage, diversify market opportunities, create good middle-class jobs and achieve our emissions reduction targets.

These projects include:

$4,583,000 to Canfor Pulp Limited in Prince George, British Columbia, to execute a front-end engineering design study to support a biomass to low-carbon biofuel plant, which will produce advanced biofuels that can be used as a liquid transportation fuel;

$2,000,000 to Saltworks Technologies Inc. in Vancouver, British Columbia, to accelerate the commercialization of a desalination technology to treat water from conventional oil production;

$1,852,941 to ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Hamilton, Ontario, to demonstrate the ability to use biocarbon in an industrial blast furnace in support of future commercial technology demonstration at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant;

$1,601,950 to the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, to develop an electrocatalytic-based carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion technology, which can convert captured CO2 into low-carbon-intensity synthetic methane (CH4) using clean electricity and water;

$1,160,587 to the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, to create breakthrough advances in thermochemical processes to economically produce renewable natural gas from forest residues;

$700,000 to Applied Quantum Materials Inc. in Edmonton, Alberta, to convert ordinary glass windows into scalable luminescent solar concentrators for the generation of electrical power; and

$453,993 to GHGSat Inc. in Montney, British Columbia, to demonstrate that GHGSat’s satellite-aircraft hybrid system provides equivalent annual methane leak mitigation compared with optical gas imaging (OGI) surveys, while detecting major leaks at least three times more quickly, all at a 25 percent lower cost to operators.

These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects in the energy, mining and forestry sectors to create clean, sustainable and competitive natural resource sectors while reducing the environmental impacts of operations and fighting climate change.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in projects that position Canada’s natural resource sectors as leaders on the global stage. Through innovative ideas and with dedicated partners, we are helping to grow the economy in a way that is compatible with our climate commitments.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson



Minister of Natural Resources

“GHGSat’s satellite and aircraft technology has been proven in the United States and internationally, and this project provides an opportunity to validate its performance in Canada. We are privileged to work with NRCan, the Natural Gas Innovation Fund and Sustainable Development Technology Canada on this project.”

Stephane Germain

President and CEO, GHGSat