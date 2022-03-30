Canada – The Government of Canada will make an announcement on online safety

The Government of Canada will make an announcement on its approach to combatting harmful online content

GATINEAU – On Wednesday, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, will announce a new expert advisory group on online safety as a next step in developing legislation to address harmful online content.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT: Announcement regarding an expert advisory group on online safety

DATE:

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

TIME:

3:15 p.m.

LOCATION:

Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington Street, room 200 – La Tribune

Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:

Dial-in numbers (listen-only):

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 3621241#

Media are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.

Laura Scaffidi

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

laura.scaffidi@pch.gc.ca