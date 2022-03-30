Canada – The Government of Canada will make an announcement on online safety

The Government of Canada will make an announcement on its approach to combatting harmful online content
GATINEAU – On Wednesday, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, will announce a new expert advisory group on online safety as a next step in developing legislation to address harmful online content.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
EVENT: Announcement regarding an expert advisory group on online safety
DATE:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
TIME:
3:15 p.m.
LOCATION:
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
144 Wellington Street, room 200 – La Tribune
Ottawa, Ontario
Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:
Dial-in numbers (listen-only):
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 3621241#
Media are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.
