Canada – Seven Northeastern Ontario airports to share more than $5.8M from federal government to maintain regional connectivity and jobs

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, today announced more than $5.8 million in financial support for seven Northeastern Ontario airports. Of the total, the City of Timmins will receive $2,913,915, Earlton-Timiskaming Regional Airport Authority $1,222,812, Town of Kirkland Lake $900,000, Municipality of Wawa $332,264, Gore Bay Manitoulin Airport Commission $187,131, Town of Hearst $140,325, and the Town of Moosonee $90,000.

FedNor support to enhance regional transportation ecosystem throughout the region

March 30, 2022 – Temiskaming Shores, ON – Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario – FedNor

Regional air transportation is crucial to local economic growth, the movement of goods and the connectivity of Canadians across the country. The pandemic has had a major impact on regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting communities and local businesses nationwide.

The Government of Canada’s Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI), launched in March 2021, supports access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. In particular, it enables the continuation of existing air routes and ensures airports in remote regions remain operational and able to contribute to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements.

These non-repayable contributions will support nine initiatives that will help mitigate the financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting airport operations, infrastructure enhancements and strategic planning. The projects are expected to help create or maintain 23 jobs and restore an additional five full-time positions in Northeastern Ontario.

Regional air transportation is key to the economic development of communities and businesses right across Canada. It is essential to connecting Canadians living in rural and remote communities to urban centres, delivering Canadian goods to the global market and welcoming international visitors to all parts of the country, when it is safe to do so.

“Regional air transportation ecosystems are critical for the thousands of workers employed by this sector and for the businesses and communities that depend on it. We know that air connectivity to all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy.”

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

“Airports support jobs and growth in all sectors of the economy by serving as transportation hubs for people, goods and services. I am pleased that today’s announcement will help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 at the Victor M. Power Airport, while supporting economic recovery and growth efforts here in the City of Timmins and across Northeastern Ontario.”

– George Pirie, Mayor of the City of Timmins

