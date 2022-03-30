Canada – Death of an inmate from Millhaven Institution – Regional Treatment Centre

On March 29, 2022, Vlado Maljkovich, an inmate from Millhaven Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

On March 29, 2022, Vlado Maljkovich, an inmate from Millhaven Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on February 28, 1995, for attempted murder, contempt of court, and second degree murder.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

-30-