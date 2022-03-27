Continued Growth Under the Pandemic, Huisen Household Profit Increased by Over 60%

China’s major furniture product manufacturer Huisen Household International Group Ltd. (“Huisen Household” or “the Group”; stock code: 2127.HK) announced audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (“the review period”) today.

During the review period, the revenue of the Group was RMB5,139 million representing an increase of approximately 31.9% as compared to the same period of 2020. The profit for the year was approximately RMB888 million, representing an increase of approximately 64.2% as compared to the same period of 2020, mainly due to the growth in sales driven by the increase in purchase orders and the increase in gross profit of approximately RMB355 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share of the Company was RMB0.29 for 2021 and RMB0.24 for FY2020.

Mr. Zengming, chairman and executive director said: “Although China and the world’s major economies, including developed countries such as Europe and the United States, were recovering gradually, the mutation of the COVID-19 has led to the recurrence of the pandemic and some parts of the world are still plagued by the pandemic, resulting in the closure or interruption of factory production. With the successful achievements in the prevention of pandemic in China, resumption of work and production were successfully sped up in various industries, which led the products manufactured in China to become more popular around the world. With the quantitative easing monetary policy of Europe and the United States, the real estate market of the developed economies, especially the United States, was thriving, which led to a surging growth of the furniture industry. China’s furniture exporters further attracted orders from countries around the world, ushering in an opportunity for a rapid growth.”

During the review period, the Group has been constantly uncovering the potential of our existing factories to raise the utilisation rate of our production capacity without relaxing the preventive measures adopted for the pandemic and continue to put effort to safeguard the lives and safety of our staff; on the other hand, the Group also accelerated the implementation of fundraising and investment projects. Although the Group was still affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in some provinces of China from time to time, various fundraising and investment projects still made a good start. The Group achieved significant growth in both production and sales in 2021.

Panel-type Furniture

The Group’s panel-type furniture products include television cabinets, bookshelves, shelves, desks, and coffee tables. Panel-type furniture has always been the core revenue driver of the Group. During the review period, the revenue of panel-type furniture increased by 33.9%. The gross profit margin of panel-type furniture recorded a slight increment due to the higher gross profit margins from some of our newly launched products, as well as the increase in average selling prices for some of our existing products, which partially offset the impact of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Renminbi (“RMB”).

Upholstered Furniture

Leveraging on our expertise and experience on product design and development as well as our business relationships with major overseas retail chains and furniture traders, we further expanded of its product offering in upholstered furniture to explore new markets. The Group’s upholstered furniture mainly includes sofas. During REVIEW PERIOD, the revenue of upholstered furniture increased by 19.4%. The gross profit margins for both FY2020 and the review period remained relatively stable, certain products with high gross profit margin recorded higher sales.

Outdoor/Sport-type Furniture

This includes outdoor recreational furniture, sports and recreational equipment. Sports and recreational equipment mainly include table tennis tables and pool tables. During the review period, the revenue from sport-type furniture amounted to approximately RMB154 million, representing a decrease of approximately 3.1% from FY2020. The gross profit margin increased from approximately 28.0% for FY2020 to 29.3% for the review period, which was mainly due to the increase in the average selling prices of certain products and cessation of production and selling of outdoor recreation furniture with low gross profit margin in the review period.

Revenue generated from sales to the United States is still the most significant among all the geographical locations. The revenue derived from the sales of furniture product with the United States as the delivery destination increased by 32.3% during the review period compared to FY2020 and the sales ratio to our total revenue increased from 67.1% for FY2020 to 67.3% for the review period, representing an increase of 0.2%, which was mainly due to the increase in furniture demand driven by the growth in the real estate market in the United States. Sales in China increased by 13.8%, which was mainly due to the policy adopted by the Group for the expansion of sales to mainland China customers during the review period. The revenue generated from sales to Malaysia, Vietnam, and Canada as delivery destination also achieved higher growth during FY2021 as compared to FY2020, mainly due to the Group’s efforts to expand sales outside the United States.

A stable and long-term business relationship is fundamental to the Group’s success. The Group has strategically prioritised orders placed by the major customers. The Group has maintained a long-term relationship with each of top five customers in particular, the Group has established a direct and stable long-term business relationship with Walmart Group since 2012. As a result, the sales of the top 5 customers during the review period have recorded an increase of approximately 33.4% compared to FY2020, and the revenue from the top five customers of the Group accounted for approximately 86.8% of the total revenue for the review period, representing an increase of approximately 0.9% from approximately 85.9% for FY2020.

The Group always attaches great importance to the improvement of independent research and development capabilities and continues to expand its sales in ODM to increase the dependence of our customers and the competitiveness of the Group. As for the OEM, we strictly follow the specifications and requirements provided by our customers. During the review period, sales from ODM increased by approximately 35.9% compared to FY2020 and accounted for approximately 82.5% of the total revenue with an increase of approximately 2.5% from FY2020. The remaining were arisen from OEM business with an increase of approximately 15.4% while its proportion accounted for the total revenue decreased to approximately 17.5% compared to FY2020.

For the expansion of the smart furniture business. On 16 June 2021, the Group has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangxi University of Science and Technology to further enhance the cooperation in relation to the research and development of smart furniture, including but not limited to professional and technical personnel training provided by Jiangxi University to the staff of the Group and the establishment of the Smart Furniture Research Institute to focus on the research and development of smart furniture and prefabricated decoration.

Looking ahead, with the gradual increase in vaccination rate against COVID-19 in various countries and the accumulation of experience in the prevention and control of the pandemic, coupled with the development of the economic level of different countries and the improvement of disposable income per capita and living conditions, the willingness to consume furniture will continue to grow. Specifically, there is a stable demand for furniture from the developed countries and regions, such as Europe, America, Japan and South Korea, as their degree of urbanisation is high, the consumption power of their resident is strong, leading to a higher living standard from these end customers and a huge demand for renovation of obsoleted homes and furniture for rental home; for countries with an emerging market, the demand for furniture is increasing with the expansion of housing demand due to the advancing progress of urbanisation and the increase in the size of the urban population.

About Huisen Household International Group Limited

We are a manufacturer of furniture products in the PRC with a primary focus on the manufacture and sales of panel furniture by way of ODM. Over 80 % of our revenue from our furniture products was generated from our ODM business and the remaining was generated from our OEM business. All of the products we produced for sales were not under our own brands. Our vertically integrated business model allows us to combine our in-house product design and development expertise with our integrated manufacturing platform, providing full range services covering product design and development, manufacture and sales of panel furniture, and securing stable supply of our principal production materials, i.e., particleboards and steel tubes by manufacturing them on our own.













Topic: Press release summary



Sectors: Retail & eCommerce





http://www.acnnewswire.com



From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.















