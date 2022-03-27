SEO National to Expand Online Visibility of Emergency Dental Clinic

Trusted nationwide as a leader in search engine optimization but pride in their Utah roots, SEO National helps businesses optimize their websites, resulting in increased search engine traffic without paying for ads. Their methods have proven effective in helping businesses of all sizes and various industries expand online over the past 15 years. They are pleased to welcome My Emergency Dental as their newest client.

Located in the greater Atlanta area, My Emergency Dental regularly serves patients from all over Georgia and surrounding states. With extended phone and office hours, the providers at My Emergency Dental pride themselves on being available to address emergencies as they arise rather than when it is convenient for the office. Their dedication to helping patients overcome dental anxiety and fear of judgment creates a welcoming environment where everyone can feel confident seeking treatment.

Learning about every client his team works with is important to SEO National’s President Damon Burton. “We have worked with many clients over the years, and each has been unique. Learning how each is unique and what they have to offer within their market is the secret to a successful SEO campaign. We find that search engine optimization works really well to increase traffic and drive sales when you have a great company and people behind the website you are optimizing.”

Many bad SEO companies have earned a reputation for overpromising and under-delivering, which leads to high client turnover rates. SEO National avoids this “turn-and-burn” behavior by developing long-standing relationships with their clients and pursuing consistent improvements in page rank and organic website traffic. This strategy not only yields sustainable results for the client, but it is also more cost-effective than paying for expensive advertising.

“Paying for online ads on search pages has almost become the norm online,” remarked Burton. “So much so that companies trying to get established think they have to do it because everyone else is. The truth is that search engine optimization can do more for websites in the long-term than ads that may or may not even reach the right audience.”

Recognized as an expert in search engine optimization, Burton has been featured in several publications, including Buzzfeed, Thrive Global, and Entrepreneur.

To learn more about SEO National and how they help companies like My Emergency Dental grow their business online without paying for expensive ad campaigns, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or go to www.SEOnational.com.

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.