Canada – The CBSA launches investigations into the alleged dumping and subsidizing of certain drill pipe from China

The CBSA launches investigations into the alleged dumping and subsidizing of certain drill pipe from China

March 25, 2022

Ottawa, Ontario

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to helping protect the Canadian economy and Canadian jobs by ensuring a fair playing field when faced with international competition.

The CBSA announced today that it is launching investigations to determine whether certain drill pipe from China is being sold at unfair prices in Canada and whether these goods are being subsidized.

The investigations are the result of a complaint filed with the CBSA by Command Drilling Products Ltd. The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase of the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports from China, they have suffered material injury in the form of lost market share, lost sales, price undercutting, price depression, declining financial performance and reduced capacity utilization.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by May 24, 2022. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and/or are being subsidized, and will make a preliminary decision by June 23, 2022.

Currently, there are 148 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect the Canadian economy and Canadian jobs.