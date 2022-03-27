Canada – MP Patrick Weiler to Make an Emergency Preparedness Announcement

OTTAWA — Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; along with Jennifer Rice, British Columbia Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness; and Mark Collins, President and CEO of BC Ferries, will make an announcement related to the Earthquake Early Warning system.

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. PDT

Location: Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal

(foot passengers departure area)

6750 Keith Road

West Vancouver, British Columbia V7W 2V1