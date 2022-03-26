Canada – Virtual event confirming the intent to apologize to No. 2 Construction Battalion

Media are invited to view the live stream of a virtual event, which will provide an update on the upcoming Government of Canada apology to members of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s first and only all-Black battalion-sized formation.

March 25, 2022 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, will attend virtually, along with speakers:

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship;

The Honourable Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs;

Mr. Russell Grosse, Executive Director of Black Cultural Center of Nova Scotia; and

Mr. Douglas Ruck from the National Apology Advisory Committee and Black Battalion Historical Marker Society.

Distinguished guests will also include members of the Black Battalion Historical Marker Society, members of the Society for the Protection and Preservation of Black Culture in Nova Scotia, and descendants of those who served in No. 2 Construction Battalion.

When: Monday, March 28, 2022. Facebook feed commences at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (11 a.m. AST).

Where: The ceremony will be live streamed on the DND Facebook page. A separate feed using original language audio will also be available on the CAF Facebook page.

The event is coordinated in collaboration with the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia.

DND Facebook page (English Live Stream) (@NationalDefenceGC)

CAF Facebook Page (original sound from the event) (@CanadianForces)

