Canada – CBSA hours of operations changing at the Milltown, New Brunswick border crossing

March 25, 2022 – St. Stephen, New Brunswick – Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is adjusting the hours of service at the Milltown, New Brunswick (N.B.) port of entry, to align service on both sides of the border.

Effective March 28, 2022, the new hours of operations at the Milltown, N.B. port of entry will be from

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ADT, seven days a week, including holidays. A reduction of hours also occurred at the adjoining U.S. port of entry on March 13, 2022.

The previous hours of operation on both sides of the border were from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ADT seven days a week, including holidays.

This adjustment was undertaken in consultation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), and will align service on both sides of the border.

Travellers are encouraged to plan ahead, or consider using the St. Stephen Ferry Point or 3rd Bridge ports of entry when the Milltown port of entry is closed.

The CBSA is committed to facilitating travel and trade while maintaining the security of the Canadian border, and will continue to work closely with the USCBP and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to ensure that our land border remains secure.