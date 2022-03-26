Canada – CBSA hours of operations changing at the Grand Falls, New Brunswick border crossing

March 25, 2022 – Grand Falls, New Brunswick – Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is adjusting the hours of service at the Grand Falls, New Brunswick (N.B.) port of entry, to align service on both sides of the border.

Effective March 28, 2022, the new hours of operations at the Grand Falls, N.B. port of entry will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ADT, seven days a week, including holidays. A reduction of hours is also occurring at the adjoining Hamlin, Maine port of entry starting on March 27, 2022.

The previous hours of operation were from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ADT seven days a week, including holidays.

This adjustment was undertaken in consultation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), and will align service on both sides of the border.

Travellers are encouraged to plan ahead, or consider using the Andover, NB or St. Leonard, NB ports of entry when the Grand Falls port of entry is closed.

The CBSA is committed to facilitating travel and trade while maintaining the security of the Canadian border, and will continue to work closely with the USCBP and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to ensure that our land border remains secure.