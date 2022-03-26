Canada – The Honourable Daniel Vandal to make a virtual announcement highlighting support for key community revitalization initiatives in the Northwest Territories

Please be advised that The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will make a virtual announcement on Monday regarding funding support for community revitalization projects in the Northwest Territories.
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, March 25, 2022 — Please be advised that The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will make a virtual announcement on Monday regarding funding support for community revitalization projects in the Northwest Territories.
Following his remarks, the Honourable Daniel Vandal will be available to answer questions from the media.
Date: March 28, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm MDT/ 4:00 pm EDT
Location:
Virtual Zoom Event
To register
Kyle Allen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
819-953-1153
Barbara Abramchuk
Communications Advisor, Northwest Territories
Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
barbara.abramchuk@cannor.gc.ca