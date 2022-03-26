Canada – The Honourable Daniel Vandal to make a virtual announcement highlighting support for key community revitalization initiatives in the Northwest Territories

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, March 25, 2022 — Please be advised that The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will make a virtual announcement on Monday regarding funding support for community revitalization projects in the Northwest Territories.

Following his remarks, the Honourable Daniel Vandal will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: March 28, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm MDT/ 4:00 pm EDT

Location:

Virtual Zoom Event

To register

Kyle Allen

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

819-953-1153

Barbara Abramchuk

Communications Advisor, Northwest Territories

Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

barbara.abramchuk@cannor.gc.ca