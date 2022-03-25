Hong Kong – Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee

Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee
*****************************************************************
The Government today (March 25) announced the re-appointment of two incumbent members, namely Ms Karin Ann and Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai, as well as the appointment of Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit as a new member, to the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund (CIIF) Committee. Their two-year term will take effect on April 1, 2022.
The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said, “The CIIF Committee has spared no effort in promoting the development of social capital in Hong Kong. The re-appointed and newly appointed members come from a diverse background. I hope that they will give valuable advice on the work of the CIIF Committee.”
Dr Law also thanked the outgoing member, Mr Teddy Tang Chun-keung, for his contribution to the CIIF Committee.
Together with the Chairman, Vice-chairman and 17 other current members, the list of non-official members of the CIIF Committee will be as follows:
Chairman
———–
Mr Kwan Chuk-fai
Vice-Chairman
—————-
Professor Raymond Chan Kwok-hong
Members
———-
Ms Karin Ann
Miss Amy Chan Lim-chee
Mr Dennis Chan Wan-pan
Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai
Mr Alan Cheung Yick-lun
Professor Alan Chow Ping-kay
Dr Fan Ning
Ms Amy Fung Dun-mi
Ms Josephine Lee Yuk-chi
Dr Vivian Lou Wei-qun
Miss Yanice Mak Wing-yan
Mr Francis Ngai Wah-sing
Mr Leo Tam Ka-ming
Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit
Mr Anthony Wong Kin-wai
Miss Joanna Wong Kwan-chiu
Ms Wong May-kwan
Dr Wong Tak-cheung
Mr Wong Wai-kit
Mr Yuen Sui-see