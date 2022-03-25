Hong Kong – Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee

Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee *****************************************************************



The Government today (March 25) announced the re-appointment of two incumbent members, namely Ms Karin Ann and Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai, as well as the appointment of Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit as a new member, to the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund (CIIF) Committee. Their two-year term will take effect on April 1, 2022.





The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said, “The CIIF Committee has spared no effort in promoting the development of social capital in Hong Kong. The re-appointed and newly appointed members come from a diverse background. I hope that they will give valuable advice on the work of the CIIF Committee.”





Dr Law also thanked the outgoing member, Mr Teddy Tang Chun-keung, for his contribution to the CIIF Committee.





Together with the Chairman, Vice-chairman and 17 other current members, the list of non-official members of the CIIF Committee will be as follows:





Chairman



———–



Mr Kwan Chuk-fai





Vice-Chairman



—————-



Professor Raymond Chan Kwok-hong





Members



———-



Ms Karin Ann



Miss Amy Chan Lim-chee



Mr Dennis Chan Wan-pan



Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai



Mr Alan Cheung Yick-lun



Professor Alan Chow Ping-kay



Dr Fan Ning



Ms Amy Fung Dun-mi



Ms Josephine Lee Yuk-chi



Dr Vivian Lou Wei-qun



Miss Yanice Mak Wing-yan



Mr Francis Ngai Wah-sing



Mr Leo Tam Ka-ming



Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit



Mr Anthony Wong Kin-wai



Miss Joanna Wong Kwan-chiu



Ms Wong May-kwan



Dr Wong Tak-cheung



Mr Wong Wai-kit



Mr Yuen Sui-see