Hong Kong – Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee

Mar 25, 2022 | International

Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee

*****************************************************************


     The Government today (March 25) announced the re-appointment of two incumbent members, namely Ms Karin Ann and Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai, as well as the appointment of Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit as a new member, to the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund (CIIF) Committee. Their two-year term will take effect on April 1, 2022.



     The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said, “The CIIF Committee has spared no effort in promoting the development of social capital in Hong Kong. The re-appointed and newly appointed members come from a diverse background. I hope that they will give valuable advice on the work of the CIIF Committee.”



     Dr Law also thanked the outgoing member, Mr Teddy Tang Chun-keung, for his contribution to the CIIF Committee.



     Together with the Chairman, Vice-chairman and 17 other current members, the list of non-official members of the CIIF Committee will be as follows:



Chairman

———–

Mr Kwan Chuk-fai



Vice-Chairman

—————-

Professor Raymond Chan Kwok-hong



Members

———-

Ms Karin Ann

Miss Amy Chan Lim-chee

Mr Dennis Chan Wan-pan

Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai

Mr Alan Cheung Yick-lun

Professor Alan Chow Ping-kay

Dr Fan Ning

Ms Amy Fung Dun-mi

Ms Josephine Lee Yuk-chi

Dr Vivian Lou Wei-qun

Miss Yanice Mak Wing-yan

Mr Francis Ngai Wah-sing

Mr Leo Tam Ka-ming

Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit

Mr Anthony Wong Kin-wai

Miss Joanna Wong Kwan-chiu

Ms Wong May-kwan

Dr Wong Tak-cheung

Mr Wong Wai-kit

Mr Yuen Sui-see