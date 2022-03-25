Meet Downtown Brooklyn’s New Family, PS Family, at Their Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Earth Day Celebration

Press and the public are invited to the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Earth Day Celebration at PS Family’s new Downtown Brooklyn office (297 Livingston Street) on Saturday April 23rd from 10am to 4pm.

The Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, hosted by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, starts at 10 am, with remarks from local officials and community leaders. The ceremony ends at 11am after photographs and mingling. In celebration of Earth Day, PS Family is hosting free workshops for the community on immigration and Opening or Expanding a Childcare Business, and a live performance of Pistachio, a play about composing. New or gently used books, provided by the Brooklyn Book Bodega, will be given to children attending the event.

“This event is designed to celebrate our new office in a way that is meaningful and helpful for our providers, our families, and our community.” –Emilie Gay, Executive Director, PS Family Childcare Network

Full event details and schedule can be found here: https://psfamilynyc.org/publicevents/grandopening-earthday

PS Family NYC is a child care network funded through the DOE, responsible for managing one of the largest Family Child Care Networks in NYC. PS Family NYC works directly with in-home child care providers, supporting their businesses with professional development workshops, training and paying the city subsidy for qualifying families enrolled in childcare programs in the network. PS Family helps find high quality, low cost or free childcare for families with children birth to 3 in Brooklyn and Queens.