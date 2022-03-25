Hong Kong – Appointment of members to Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board announced

Appointment of members to Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board announced *********************************************************************



The Government today (March 25) announced the appointment of seven new non-official members as well as the re-appointment of seven incumbent non-official members and eight institutional members to the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board (HKMPB) for a two-year term with effect from April 1, 2022.





The seven new members are Ms Abby Chan Shuk-bing, Mr Cheung Sai-teng, Mr Ivor Chow, Mr Horace Lo Wai-man and Mr So Wing-wah as well as Mr Mayank Shikhar Gauba and Mr Chris Zhao Peng who are appointed through the Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth. Ms Abby Chan Shuk-bing is the General Manager of an international liner shipping company, Mr Cheung Sai-teng is the Chairman of the Hong Kong Seamen’s Union, Mr Ivor Chow is the Managing Director of a container terminal operator company, Mr Horace Lo Wai-man is the Group Managing Director of a container terminal operator company, Mr So Wing-wah is the Senior Principal Surveyor of a classification society, Mr Mayank Shikhar Gauba is the Marine Superintendent of a ship management company, and Mr Chris Zhao Peng is the Manager of a management consulting firm.





In addition, seven incumbent members are re-appointed, namely Mr Angad Banga, Mr Bjorn Hojgaard, Mr Kenneth Lam Sze-ken, Miss Rosita Lau Sui-yee, Mr Timothy Lee Kwok-lam, Mr Clarence Leung Ka-fai and Mr Frankie Yick Chi-ming. Eight institutional members, namely the Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association, the Hong Kong Liner Shipping Association, the Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association, the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, the Hong Kong Shippers’ Council, the Institute of Seatransport, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Vocational Training Council are also re-‍appointed.







The Secretary for Transport and Housing, Mr Frank Chan Fan, welcomed the new members and thanked the outgoing members, namely Ms Agnes Choi Heung-kwan, Mr Patrick Fong Yiu-fai, Miss Veronica Fung Kit-ming, Mr Li Lian-jun and Mr Lawrence Shum Kai-shing, for their valuable contributions to the HKMPB and the development of the maritime and port industry in Hong Kong.





The HKMPB was established in 2016 to provide a high-level platform for setting the long-term development directions of port and maritime services and the related work in manpower training and promotions with a view to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness and status in the international maritime arena.





The membership of the HKMPB with effect from April 1 is as follows:





Chairman



Secretary for Transport and Housing





Deputy Chairman



Permanent Secretary for Transport and Housing (Transport)





Chairman, Maritime and Port Development Committee



Mr Bjorn Hojgaard





Chairman, Manpower Development Committee



Mr Willy Lin Sun-mo (being Chairman of Hong Kong Shippers’ Council)





Chairman, Promotion and External Relations Committee



Miss Rosita Lau Sui-yee





Members



Mr Angad Banga



Ms Abby Chan Shuk-bing



Mr Cheung Sai-teng



Mr Ivor Chow



Mr Mayank Shikhar Gauba



Mr Kenneth Lam Sze-ken



Mr Timothy Lee Kwok-lam



Mr Clarence Leung Ka-fai



Mr Horace Lo Wai-man



Mr So Wing-wah



Mr Frankie Yick Chi-ming



Mr Chris Zhao Peng



Chairman of Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association or his/her representative



Chairman of Hong Kong Liner Shipping Association or his/her representative



Chairman of Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association or his/her representative



Chairman of Hong Kong Shipowners Association or his/her representative



Chairman of Institute of Seatransport or his/her representative



Executive Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council or his/her representative



Executive Director of Vocational Training Council or his/her representative



Director of Marine



Director-General of Investment Promotion





Secretary



Deputy Secretary for Transport and Housing (Transport)