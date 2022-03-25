Canada – Government of Canada to make an announcement on health care (March 25, 2022)

Mar 25, 2022 | International

Media advisory

Government of Canada to make an announcement on health care (March 25, 2022)

March 24, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, will hold a news conference to announce new support for health care.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date
March 25, 2022

Time
1:00 PM (EDT)

Location
University of Ottawa


200 Lees Avenue, Block A Room A-140


Ottawa, Ontario


(Please use entrance E to access the building.)

A Zoom link is also available for journalists to ask questions virtually. To obtain the link, please contact media@hc-sc.gc.ca.

Media Inquiries
Marie-France Proulx


Press Secretary


Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos


Minister of Health


613-957-0200

Marie-France.Proulx@hc-sc.gc.ca

Maja Staka


Press Secretary


Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett


Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Maja.Staka@hc-sc.gc.ca


343-552-5568

Jasmeen Shergill


Press Secretary


Office of the Honourable Kamal Khera


Minister of Seniors

jasmeen.shergill@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Media Relations


Health Canada


613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca

Media Relations


Employment and Social Development Canada


819-994-5559

media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca