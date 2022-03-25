Canada – Government of Canada to make an announcement on health care (March 25, 2022)

Media advisory
Government of Canada to make an announcement on health care (March 25, 2022)
March 24, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, will hold a news conference to announce new support for health care.
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
March 25, 2022
Time
1:00 PM (EDT)
Location
University of Ottawa
200 Lees Avenue, Block A Room A-140
Ottawa, Ontario
(Please use entrance E to access the building.)
A Zoom link is also available for journalists to ask questions virtually. To obtain the link, please contact media@hc-sc.gc.ca.
Media Inquiries
Marie-France Proulx
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health
613-957-0200
Marie-France.Proulx@hc-sc.gc.ca
Maja Staka
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health
Maja.Staka@hc-sc.gc.ca
343-552-5568
Jasmeen Shergill
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Kamal Khera
Minister of Seniors
jasmeen.shergill@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
Media Relations
Health Canada
613-957-2983
media@hc-sc.gc.ca
Media Relations
Employment and Social Development Canada
819-994-5559
media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca