New Book Brings You Face to Face with America’s Founding Fathers

A.L. Talarowski brings you face-to-face with America’s Founding Fathers in her new book My Dinner With The Founding Fathers: A Collection of Short Stories About Dining with The Men Who Built America. Using actual quotes, she holds the conversations you have always wanted to have with men like Samuel Adams, George Washington, and Benjamin Franklin. Step into her imagination and learn history like never before.

Under The Sun Publishing is thrilled to bring this book that is full of information, insight, history, and humor. It will be a favorite of anyone who likes history, America, and a fun story.

