Average Hunter Presents Bids for the Kids to Benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital

Bids For The Kids

PEORIA, Ill. – March 20, 2022 – PRLog — Now in its seventh year, Bids for the Kids – formerly Average Hunter St. Jude Auction – will take place online from March 20 to March 31, 2022. All proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Matt Staser, aka the “Average Hunter,” set up a new website along with the new name for the auction.

Matt and his wife, Shawn, run this annual auction as a fundraiser for St. Jude. According to the website, Matt writes, “Raising money for St. Jude became a passion of mine when I became a parent myself. At that time, I didn’t need support from St. Jude but I knew a lot of families did, so I wanted to help out all that I could just in case one day I would need them. I can only imagine the pain, heartache, and stress it can bring to a family and I want to do all I could to help!”

Along with the online auction, Matt is running and will continue to run multiple raffles at the site on behalf of St. Jude’s at the newly designed website. It’s easy to navigate between the auction and current raffles, and bidders will find a much easier process than in past years for bidding – including being notified when outbid. To date, Matt’s fundraising efforts have raised more than $52,700 for the hospital.

Matt is optimistic that this new approach to the auction and ongoing raffles will continue to grow and pique the interest of the outdoor industry, which is filled with people who want to help this worthy mission.

Sponsors include 5.11 Tactical, Alaska Guide Creations, Ardisam Inc., Arizona Archery Enterprises Inc., Bass Pro Shops, Bass Reaper Baits, Best Wingshooting, Bex Sunglasses, Big Jim’s Bows, Browning Trail Cameras, BulletProof Communications, Bushveld Hunting Adventures, Captain Segull’s Sportfishing Charts, Inc.., CarbonTV, Catchin Deers, Clearshot Outdoors, Clinger Holsters, Danco Sports, Dansons – Pit Boss Grills, Dead Center Archery Products, Domo’s Custom Tackle, DoskoPhoto, drybags.com, DSG Outerwear, Favorite Rods, FeraDyne Outdoors LLC, Fishiding, Gear America Brand, Gobbler Knob Longrifles, Harrod Outdoors LLC, Hawks Hill Knives, HECS Suits, Honeycutt Creative LLC, Hunter Safety System, Jacks’s Lures, Jana Waller, Kupt Up, Larry Weishuhn, Last Chance Archery, Lazyman Hooks, Limit Creek Fishing Rod Company, LIPPERT, LockDown Outdoors, Mahco Outdoors, MASKALL HUNTERS, LLC, Mathews, Maui Jim Sunglasses, MDT Tac, MiaAnstine.com, Modern Spartan Systems, Mountain Dew/Pepsi, Mr. Heater, Newnan Shooting & Outdoor Sports, No Sweat Lotions, NSSF’s Gun Owners Care, Initiative, On-Target Indoor Shooting Range, LLC, Paul Brits Safaris, Pitman Creek Wholesale, Postfly, Realtree, Red Arrow TV, Rheos Gear, Rocky Boots, Roost’em Hunting Products LLC, Ross Reels, RZ Masks, Salt Life, SEAL1 LLC, Sharkbanz, Sports Products, Streamlight, The Cabin at Wardlow’s Pocket, The Candleberry Candle Company, The Sourcing Department, Thundermist Lure Company, Tuffy Security, Vortex, Walton’s Inc.., Widener’s, Wiebe Knives, Worldwide Adventures and “Women’s Outdoor News,” Barbara Baird.

To sign up for the auction, visit Bids for the Kids (https://bidsforthekids.com/ ). Sponsorships are available.