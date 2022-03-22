FOR RELEASE: 8:00p.m. U.S. EDT (0000 UTC)





BRONCO BACKER BOIK LEADS BEST HAIRSTYLES OF YEAR



Former TV personality wins two Super-Hair Crown Awards for second time; winners from Belarus and Poland





CYBERSPACE, 20 Mar — Sam Boik left Denver television to work with mortgages at the start of 2021. But she was called back into the public eye as the in-game host of Broncos football, and hair watchers are delighted that she did. For the second year in a row, Boik is the biggest winner of Crown Awards from Super-Hair.Net for the best hairstyles of the year.





Boik won two awards again Sunday, during a ceremony livestreamed on Google Meeting. But they were different categories from last year; online voters chose her as Makeover of the Year for adding bangs to her short cut, as well as the Best Bangs prize.





“Boik was named Best Short Hair in 2019-20,” said the overseer of Super-Hair.Net. “Her style was a bit too long to qualify for that award this year, but she’s now won five Crowns in four different categories over three years.”





Nine different nations can celebrate Crown Award victories. They include Belarus, which has been under fire for supporting Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Tennis star Victoria Azarenka, who was placed on the ballot before the fighting started, was chosen Best Hairstyle in Athletics. She’s now won 11 Crowns in 10 years.





In another example of Crown diversity, a Brazilian won the top-level Best Long Hair award for the third year in a row thanks to singer Bianca Marques. The Best Short Hair of the year belongs to NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe.





Other noteworthy winners included Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, “Bond woman” Naomie Harris for the movie No Time to Die and Roseanne “Rose” Park of the K-pop group BlackPink.





A complete list of winners and pictures of their styles are posted in the Crown Awards area of Super-Hair.Net. Visitors also can review winners from 21 prior years.





Super-Hair.Net has honored the top celebrity hairstyles of today and modern times since December 1999 with a mix of information and interactive competitions. Over the years, the site has welcomed more than 1.6 million visits.





NOTE: A complete list of the Crown Award winners follows. Interviews about the Crown Awards and Super-Hair.Net are available; contact Richard at 1-270-244-1910 (USA).





2021 CROWN AWARD WINNERS





BEST SHORT HAIR: Colleen Wolfe, NFL Network





BEST LONG HAIR: Bianca Marques (Brazilian singer)





BEST CURLS: Malika Andrews, ESPN and Rachael Price, Lake Street Dive singer (tie)





BEST BANGS: Sam Boik, Denver Broncos in-game host





BEST HAIRSTYLE ON TELEVISION: Brec Bassinger, Stargirl





BEST HAIRSTYLE IN A MOVIE: Naomie Harris, No Time to Die





BEST HAIRSTYLE IN MUSIC: Nicola Roberts





BEST HAIRSTYLE IN ATHLETICS: Victoria Azarenka





NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story and Kaja Paschalska, Klan (Poland; tie)





BEST BLONDE: Brooke D’Orsay





BEST BRUNETTE: Natasha Maymon, Rage





BEST REDHEAD: Karen Gillan





BEST SILVER HAIR: Jineen Marie, Instagram model





BEST HAIRSTYLE IN JOURNALISM: Andrea Flores, KCRA/Sacramento





MAKEOVER OF THE YEAR: Sam Boik





BEST HAIR IN SCIENCE/METEOROLOGY: Kylee Miller, WWJ-TV/Detroit





BEST HAIR IN GOVERNMENT/POLITICS: State Rep. Ileana Garcia, Florida and Mayor Regina Romero, Tucson, AZ (tie)





BEST HAIR IN SPORTS REPORTING: Mina Kimes, ESPN





BEST PONYTAIL: Roseanne “Rose” Park, BlackPink





BEST HAIR IN FINANCIAL REPORTING: Julia Boorstin, CNBC





BEST HAIR IN A SOAP OPERA/TELENOVELA: Brook Kerr, General Hospital





SUPER-HAIR WARS 2021 CHAMPION HAIRSTYLE OF THE YEAR: Laura Tobin, Good Morning Britain

###