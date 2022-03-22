Crystal Ball Markets’ New Mobius Trader 7 Platform Makes It Easier for Traders to Trade CFDS of Multiple Asset Classes Through a Single Platform

People actively look for assets classes to invest in for several reasons. For starters, financial instruments like stocks, forex, cryptocurrency, and indices are renowned for generating excellent returns on investment. In some cases, financial instruments are also an excellent way to bet against economic downturns, as is the case with gold and silver. Many people buy gold because it has an inverse relationship with the US dollar and economic cycles. Typically, gold prices rise when economic output declines. This inverse relationship makes gold an ideal investment for those looking to hedge their bets. In addition, those with disposable income don’t want to see inflation eroding their money’s value. As a result, they invest in profitable financial instruments to counteract inflationary effects and circumvent them.

Traders and investors have been buying and selling financial instruments for decades. However, the rise of CFD trading is proving to be a game-changer. CFD trading allows traders and investors to speculate and bet on an asset’s price movements without owning it. In addition, it also opens doors for newer investors and traders who want to speculate on an asset’s price changes but have limited capital. That’s because CFD trading allows for leverage. It’s not uncommon for brokers to offer 1:100 leverage for CFD trading, enabling traders to make larger trades than their capital normally allows.

Generally, most traders and investors have to find different brokers for different financial instruments. For example, a broker might allow traders to buy and sell stocks and indices. However, if traders want to trade foreign currencies, they’ll need to find another trading platform that supports that. That’s where Crystal Ball Markets comes into the picture, differentiating itself from other trading platforms.

Crystal Ball Markets Mobius Trader 7 is a state-of-the-art, cutting-edge platform that lets traders trade multiple assets through a single platform. Traders can use it to trade currencies, agricultural commodities, metals, energy commodities, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and options. The platform also boasts advanced tools and features that appeal to investors. Some salient features of Crystal Ball Markets trading platform include technical analysis tools for comprehensive price analysis, support for algorithmic trading applications, and social trading.

A company spokesperson shared, “Crystal Ball Markets aims to make trading easier than ever. CFD trading is growing exponentially, and for a good reason. It opens the doors for traders who want to speculate on an asset’s price without owning it. Crystal Ball Markets trading platform offers traders and investors a plethora of financial instruments for trading. You can trade CFDs of energy commodities, agricultural commodities, cryptocurrencies, forex, and anything else you can name. More importantly, the good news is you don’t need to use different platforms to do so. You can save on broker and trading fees by using our platform to trade CFDs for all your preferred financial instruments.”

Crystal Ball Markets also offers numerous resources to newcomers looking to learn more about trading the financial markets. From learning how to make their first trade, traders are given unlimited access to a demo account, in which they can practice their trading strategies till they are ready to go live.

About Crystal Ball Markets

Crystal Ball Markets provides an online platform for traders to trade Currencies, Metals, Energy, Stocks/ Shares, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and Options.

Contact Crystal Ball Markets

Website: www.crystalballmarkets.com

Email: support@crystalballmarkets.com

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Phone: +44 1244 94 1257