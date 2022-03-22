PaintMosaic by Kaamar: Upgrade of Online Mosaic Tile Design Software

Billingham-based art firm Kaamar, online supplier of custom mosaic pictures, today launched a major upgrade of their PaintMosaic software, allowing their website visitors to create a custom Mosaic Tile Pattern, Mosaic Picture, Mosaic Accent or Mosaic Mirror Design from scratch online.

With the upgraded version, you can paint your mosaic design directly on the webpage in your browser, with support for most browsers and devices, now including touch screen support as well as mouse/keyboard.

With a simple, in-browser interface (pick a tile colour and start painting the tiles), visitors can easily create their own custom design. Website integration will then cost and display their design in detail, including facilities for live delivery quotes and online ordering. Their finished designs may be featured in the new User Mosaic Gallery and shared on social media.

Home Studio crafted from small glass tiles, visitor mosaic designs can be custom made to their size as tile sheets (ready-to-tile), or fully tiled, grouted and framed for wall mounting, with a selection of frame sizes and grout colours. With a choice of two small mirror sizes and a variable mosaic frame width, a choice of grout colours and of the satin edge colour, their hand-made mosaic mirrors are also fully customisable.

PaintMosaic has several built in tools to help with creative pattern making, including a line mode, colour swap mode, copy/paste capabilities, mirroring and rotation. Rather than starting from scratch, visitors can also edit an existing design to create a customised version.

PaintMosaic also extends the existing facilities for creating a mosaic design from an uploaded photo, by allowing post-generation editing of the design. Visitors can:

Edit and adjust tile colours.

Trim to reduce mosaic size by deleting edge tiles.

Shape for unusual layouts such as archways, or to make cut-outs for windows or doors.

Embellish with special tiles for extra effect.

“Replacing the previous limited version and extending support to most browsers and devices,” said director Keith Morrigan, “we are proud to expand our unique online mosaic design service with the new version PaintMosaic software.”

Kaamar Ltd have an online mosaic design site at Kaamar.com with a gallery of mosaic picture designs in customisable sizes and where photos can be uploaded and processed into a custom mosaic tile design. Gallery designs are also available to purchase on Kaamar.co.uk, their UK online shop.

Try it out now at: https://kaamar.com/PaintMosaic.