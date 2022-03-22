Canada – FedNor investment creates employment for youth in French River

Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, today announced a Government of Canada investment of $35,000 for the Municipality of French River to assist it in building capacity in economic development and future planning. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor.

FedNor funding supports community strategic planning and investment attraction

March 22, 2022 – French River, ON – Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario – FedNor

Offering young graduates critical on-the-job experience while providing small and medium-sized enterprises with skilled personnel is the goal of the Government of Canada internship initiative in Northern Ontario. Since its inception more than three decades ago, FedNor’s youth internship initiative has helped create more than 1820 jobs for youth in Northern Ontario.

Provided through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program, this funding has enabled the Municipality of French River to hire a recent graduate to help update its strategic plan. This initiative will address the needs of the business community, ensuring that it has up-to-date information for investment attraction. In addition, the intern will review existing marketing and communications materials and help develop a stronger social media presence for the municipality.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has provided more than $7.4 billion specifically to support young Canadians through these difficult times. Budget 2021 went one step further by building on Canada’s investments in youth with over $5.7 billion over the next five years to help young Canadians pursue and complete their education, and to create 215,000 new skills development and work opportunities.

“The Government of Canada understands that investing in our youth to develop tomorrow’s leaders is key to ensuring our country’s long-term prosperity. Linking job opportunities for post-secondary graduates to the growth priorities of Northern Ontario communities, through FedNor’s youth internship initiative, is a win-win for all and makes good economic development sense.”

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

“We are committed to providing our rural communities with the tools they need to capitalize on business growth and job creation opportunities. By supporting initiatives that enable municipalities, such as French River, to advance their economic initiatives and succeed in the post-Covid-19 economy, we are helping to retain youth in the region and encourage a strong sustainable future for all of Northern Ontario.”

– Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

“Thanks to FedNor support, we have a bright, energetic communications and marketing intern who is helping us address a specific community need. This valuable resource is assisting us in taking advantage of economic opportunities as they arise positioning our community for growth.”

– Gisèle Pageau, Mayor of the Municipality of French River

