Canada – Government of Canada to announce significant news about Canadian jobs and the future of the automotive sector

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, together with the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport; the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario; the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario; and Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, will speak about the future of the automotive sector, Canadian jobs and the zero-emission economy of tomorrow.
March 22, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
City of Windsor Public Works Facility
9865 Twin Oaks Drive
Windsor, Ontario
A live broadcast of the announcement will be available on Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s (ISED) Facebook page.
Media participation on site
Media outlets wishing to attend the event in person must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. Media representatives are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the event.
Laurie Bouchard
Senior Manager, Communications
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
laurie.bouchard@ised-isde.gc.ca
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
media@ised-isde.gc.ca