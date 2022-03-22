Canada – Next Gen Agriculture mentorship program Welcomes New Mentees and Mentors

Today, the Canadian Western Agribition’s (CWA) Next Gen Agriculture Mentorship Program welcomes the newest group of agriculture leaders.

March 22, 2022 – Regina, Saskatchewan – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The successful mentees and mentors chosen to participate in this intake are:

Kaitlyn Kitzan, paired with Dale Leftwich

David MacTaggart, paired with William Greuel

Erika Stewart, paired with Mike Sidoryk

Kristin Thompson, paired with Tara Davidson

Brooke Dudley, paired with Alison Weaver

Chelsey Mitchell, paired with Megz Reynolds

Morgan Heidecker, paired with Sheldon Kyle

Rena Leier, paired with Clinton Monchuk

The program matches eight young leaders in the agriculture industry with experienced professionals for an 18-month mentorship where they gain skills and experiences to advance their careers. Mentees gain industry knowledge, board and governance training, business education and networking opportunities that align with their existing skills, interests and desired outcomes.

Established in 2019, the program is entering its fourth cycle. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan committed $100,000 to support this intake of mentees.

“Young Canadians are the ones who will shape the future of agriculture, and we all benefit from having them learn from seasoned mentors. With the Next Gen Program, our government is supporting knowledge transfer to get the next generation of farmers on the right track toward successful careers.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“The Next Gen Agriculture Mentorship Program plays an important role in the sustainability of the agriculture sector. Through this mentorship, bright, young leaders can develop the essential skills and tools to advance their careers and, ultimately, advance the industry. Congratulations to the mentees and thank you to the mentors for your guidance.”

– David Marit, Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture

“CWA remains a proud partner in building the future of agriculture with this program. The quality of the applicants and the dedication of mentors show how truly important and how bright the future of our industry really is.”

– Chris Lees, president, Canadian Western Agribition

