First Time Author and Atlanta Native, E. L. Hendrix Announces Release of His Epic Fantasy Trilogy

New release: New City Chronicles Trilogy

The epic, dystopian trilogy by first-time author and Atlanta native, Eric Hendrix

is now available.

From the dark ages of myth and magic to a futuristic post-apocalyptic world, the fulfillment of two ancient and opposing prophecies converge. They foretell the destinies of the descendants of a girl named Erafel. The fate of the worldwide state of New City hangs in the balance – as only one of these prophecies can come to fruition.

“Originally, New City was intended as a single novel,” said Hendrix. “The three-book series actually encompasses the second book of this epic trilogy that’s been swimming around my head for many years. I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to take the time away from work necessary to complete writing and publishing my work. Becoming an author has been a life-long dream I’ve finally seen fulfilled.”

Mostly semi retired as a CPA, Hendrix is currently writing the prequel to the New City Trilogy and expects to publish in 2022. This story reveals the transcendent history of the character Arafel in the Book III title, the events leading up to the Final War and the establishment of the world-wide state of New City. The flashback scenes in each of the New City prologues contain clues to discovering the identity of this mysterious character who links the past, present and future.

“So much went into writing this fantasy novel series,” said Hendrix. “These books are filled with complex character development within a new world, and ideas I think even new fantasy fiction readers will find compelling.”

The New City Chronicles trilogy is available in paperback and eBook format, wherever books are sold. Download a free chapter on his website: ELHendrix.com Or buy it wherever books are sold.