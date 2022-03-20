New Speech Recognition Extension for Edge Browser

Sea Breeze Computers has released the browser extension Speech Recognition Anywhere for Microsoft’s Edge browser. Speech Recognition Anywhere is a browser extension that lets users control the Internet or fill out online forms and documents using their voice. It can now be added to Microsoft Edge. It is available at the Microsoft Edge Add-ons website.

Speech Recognition Anywhere has been available as a Chrome extension since 2016 and is available at the Chrome Web Store. Google’s Chrome browser was the first browser to have speech recognition capability built into the browser using the JavaScript Web Speech API. Recently, Microsoft has added speech recognition capability to it’s newest Edge browser based on Chromium. It also uses the Web Speech API. The Speech Recognition Anywhere extension has been customized to work well with Edge as a browser add-on for desktop or laptop computers.

Speech Recognition Anywhere expands the capabilities of the Web Speech API in both Chrome and Edge, in order to allow users to control the Internet or to fill out documents and forms using their voice. A user can use simple voice commands to go to websites or to click on buttons and links. It also works with Google Docs, Microsoft Word online, Gmail, outlook.com and more. Medical professionals use it to fill out web based online medical records. Business professionals use it dictate letters and emails. Custom commands can be created by the user to allow the user to say shortcut phrases that automatically type out a lot of predefined text into a form.

How To Get It

Speech Recognition Anywhere at Microsoft Edge Add-ons website

Speech Recognition Anywhere at Chrome Web Store

About Sea Breeze Computers

Sea Breeze Computers makes browser extensions to help users be more productive online. They also make website tools and JavaScript and PHP scripts that help website developers add special features to their websites so that visitors will have a more enjoyable experience.