New blog release. Epoxy floors – MEHR ApS



The blog has been underway for a bit, but MEHR ApS are finally ready to release all the benefits you get from having an epoxy floor in your private instead of only in the workspace.





On the blog you can read exactly what benefits you get are. But it includes the quality the products and what you can expect from having this type of floor. And if you get your painter to do the job instead of yourself. You would also get a satisfaction guarantee, so you are sure the painter took care of the job.





Furthermore, the blog actually gives you some good guidelines in order to be as successful as possible when painting the epoxy floor on. It also covers the things that tend to go wrong for the average person and gives you advice on how to avoid that. which therefore means they would take over the rent that much sooner.





The blog also goes into the increase off interest on epoxy floors, and the fact that it is moving from the industrial building and into the private homes. But since the raw look is getting more and more popular it is a obvious choice since it is durable and easy to clean.





MEHR ApS is a two-part company running both a painting company and a website with a physical shop as well, where you can buy Flügger paint. There atm. around 20 people working at the painting firm. For more information about our service offerings visit our website, https://malerfirma-horsens.dk/2022/03/16/epoxymaling-epoxygulv-maa-jeg-selv-eller-skal-der-en-professionel-maler-til/ or call us at 75 66 52 19

