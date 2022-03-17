Redpoint Raleigh Helps Students Live Differently



At Redpoint Raleigh, students at NCSU can find the housing solutions they need close to campus. Residents can choose between various floorplans, including three and four-bedroom units, to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Each resident pays a set per-person rate for the unit that includes Internet access, trash disposal, and bus services to make getting to and from the campus more convenient. Furniture packages are available for an additional monthly fee.





Students living at Redpoint Raleigh will have access to various amenities at the complex to make student living more enjoyable. These amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool, game room, sand volleyball courts, and more. Students can gather at various social events held throughout the year at the housing complex. With pet-friendly housing and an on-site dog park, students are invited to bring their furry companions along for their college journey.





Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options available can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Raleigh website or by calling 1-919-766-2500.





About Redpoint Raleigh: Redpoint Raleigh is a full-service off-campus student housing complex catering to students attending North Carolina State University. The per-person rental rate eases stress and protects against roommates who cant pay their share of the rent. Students will enjoy the best quality of life while living close to their on-campus classes and activities.

