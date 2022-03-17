Draft notification issued to formalize the movement of Non-Transport ( personal) vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in the territory of India.





The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification – Inter-Country Non-Transport ( personal) Vehicle Rules, 2022 dated 16.03.2022. These rules propose to formalize the movement of Non-Transport ( personal) vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in the territory of India.





The following documents shall be carried in the vehicle(s) operating under Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules during the duration of stay in the country, namely:–





(i) A valid registration certificate;





(ii) A valid driving license or international driving permit, whichever is applicable;





(iii) A valid insurance policy;





(iv) A valid pollution under control certificate (if applicable in the origin country);





In case the documents referred to above are in a language other than English, then an authorized English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original documents.





Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India.





Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall be required to comply with rules and regulations made under Section 118 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India.





