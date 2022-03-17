COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 425

Mar 17, 2022 | Business


COVID19 Vaccination started for 12-14 yr age group across the country today, as the country observed National Vaccination Day.


On the first day, more than 2 lakh (2,60,136) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 2.15 Crore (2,15,44,283) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.


The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.




The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10402863

2nd Dose

9988057

Precaution Dose

4340087

FLWs

1st Dose

18411910

2nd Dose

17483921

Precaution Dose

6619033

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

260136

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

56097128

2nd Dose

35027747

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

553631006

2nd Dose

458068222

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202582539

2nd Dose

183406909

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126624019

2nd Dose

114232966

Precaution Dose

10585163

Cumulative 1st dose administered

967886351

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

818207822

Precaution Dose

21544283




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
























Date: 16th March, 2022 (425th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

61

2nd Dose

727

Precaution Dose

7712

FLWs

1st Dose

107

2nd Dose

1433

Precaution Dose

16436

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

260136

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

52116

2nd Dose

264268

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

63286

2nd Dose

590321

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

9871

2nd Dose

139883

Over 60 years

1st Dose

6945

2nd Dose

89883

Precaution Dose

52621

Cumulative 1st dose administered

269272

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

1086515

Precaution Dose

76769




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


****


MV




HFW/COVID Vaccination/16thMarch/5




(Release ID: 1806784)
Visitor Counter : 274