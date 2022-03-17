COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 425





COVID19 Vaccination started for 12-14 yr age group across the country today, as the country observed National Vaccination Day.





On the first day, more than 2 lakh (2,60,136) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 2.15 Crore (2,15,44,283) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.





The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.









The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10402863

2nd Dose 9988057

Precaution Dose 4340087

FLWs 1st Dose 18411910

2nd Dose 17483921

Precaution Dose 6619033

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 260136

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 56097128



2nd Dose 35027747

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 553631006

2nd Dose 458068222

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202582539

2nd Dose 183406909

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126624019

2nd Dose 114232966

Precaution Dose 10585163

Cumulative 1st dose administered 967886351

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 818207822

Precaution Dose 21544283















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 16th March, 2022 (425th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 61

2nd Dose 727

Precaution Dose 7712

FLWs 1st Dose 107

2nd Dose 1433

Precaution Dose 16436

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 260136

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 52116



2nd Dose 264268

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 63286

2nd Dose 590321

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9871

2nd Dose 139883

Over 60 years 1st Dose 6945

2nd Dose 89883

Precaution Dose 52621

Cumulative 1st dose administered 269272

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 1086515

Precaution Dose 76769















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





