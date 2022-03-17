PM to inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Mathrubhumi on 18th March





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Mathrubhumi – the Malayalam daily – on 18th March, 2022 at 11 AM via video conferencing.





Mathrubhumi started functioning on March 18, 1923. It has been at the forefront of pushing across social reforms and developmental agenda, while constantly highlighting issues of national interest. Mathrubhumi has 15 editions and 11 periodicals. Also, Mathrubhumi Books division publishes titles on a wide range of issues of contemporary interest.





****





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1806815)

Visitor Counter : 688











Read this release in:







Telugu



,







Urdu



,







Hindi



,







Marathi



,







Manipuri



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













