GivingTuesday Announces Two New Board Members, Jeffrey L. Bradach and Sara Lomelin

GivingTuesday announces the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Jeffrey L. Bradach and Sara Lomelin, bringing the total number of board members to twelve.

“GivingTuesday is a dynamic, evolving movement, and as we look forward to GivingTuesday’s next ten years and beyond, it’s critical that we engage with a wide spectrum of the most creative and forward-thinking movement leaders and social sector trailblazers,” said GivingTuesday Board Chair Rob Reich. “As we slowly and intentionally grow our board to take GivingTuesday into the future, we are thrilled to have Jeff and Sara joining us on that journey.”

“As co-founder and former managing partner of The Bridgespan Group, Jeff is one of the most respected voices in today’s social sector, particularly on behalf of networked initiatives and distributed systems,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “As founding CEO of Philanthropy Together, Sara is a pioneer, changemaker and collaborator in the collective giving movement, working tirelessly to democratize giving in a way that aligns beautifully with GivingTuesday’s mission. We are so pleased to welcome Sara and Jeff to the GivingTuesday Board.”

“From its inception, I have been impressed by the boldness of the idea of GivingTuesday and have been thrilled to see its growth and widespread adoption,” said Jeff Bradach. “I am delighted to be part of something that unleashes the generosity of people across the globe. I look forward to learning and working with this incredible team.”

“Collective giving is a powerful movement, democratizing generosity and allowing more and more people to be heard as they create the world they want to see,” said Sara Lomelin. “Giving circles and GivingTuesday are both a part of this movement, and I am excited to join the GivingTuesday board to support the growth and impact of this amazing global community.”

About Jeffrey L. Bradach

Jeff Bradach is the co-founder and former managing partner of The Bridgespan Group, a global nonprofit organization that collaborates with mission-driven leaders, organizations, and philanthropists to break cycles of poverty and dramatically improve the quality of life for those in need. Based in Bridgespan’s San Francisco office, Jeff consults with leading nonprofits and philanthropists. He writes and speaks extensively on nonprofit strategy, transformative scale, social sector leadership and philanthropy and serves as Board chair of Independent Sector. Recent publications include: “The Problem with Color-Blind Philanthropy” (Harvard Business Review, 2020) and “Racial Equity and Philanthropy: Disparities in Funding for Leaders of Color Leave Impact on the Table” (Bridgespan.org, 2020). Prior to establishing Bridgespan, Jeff taught at Harvard Business School, where he was a member of the Organizational Behavior and the Social Enterprise Initiative faculty. Jeff began his career at Bain & Company. He is a graduate of Stanford University and received his MA in sociology and PhD in organizational behavior from Harvard University.

About Sara Lomelin

Sara Lomelin is a connector of people and ideas, a relationship builder, and a firm believer that everyone can be a philanthropist. As founding CEO of Philanthropy Together, she is working to diversify and democratize philanthropy by creating the infrastructure needed for the giving circle model to flourish in all communities. Sara’s work provides a platform for different perspectives in the collective giving field—a unique giving model that has given away nearly 1.3 billion dollars in the past two decades and exploded in popularity among diverse audiences in the past five years. Prior to Philanthropy Together, Sara served as Senior Director of Leadership Philanthropy at Opportunity Fund, now Accion Opportunity Fund. Previously at the Latino Community Foundation, Sara served as VP of Philanthropy for eight years and created the Latino Giving Circle Network™. Sara serves on the National Council of the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and the Board of Directors of Battery Powered.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started in 2012 as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 80 countries and hundreds of community movements worldwide, including more than 260 community campaigns across the U.S. alone. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world. To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org.