New Agent Addition: Budget Movers

National Van Lines is proud to welcome Budget Movers of San Antonio, TX to their team.

Budget Movers has been in business since 1981, and purchased by new owners Jake Wakely, Chris Becker and Micah Cid in July 2021. While they didn’t start the business, the three new owners of Budget Movers admired the wonderful reputation the former owners cultivated over the years.

Owners Jake Wakely, Chris Becker and Micah Cid have backgrounds in various industries, such as financial planning and sales. These three old friends saw the opportunities within the moving industry, and decided that’s where they wanted to be. “Given the opportunity to run this company together and build on what the previous owner created has been a dream come true,” owner and president Jake Wakely said. “We get to provide a service to our customers in a very stressful time of life and show them it doesn’t need to be a painful experience. Being able to do that day-in and day-out is a wonderful feeling.”

By joining National Van Lines, Budget Movers will add more service areas through interstate moving capabilities. “With today’s climate of interstate moves, we knew we needed to add the ability to service outside of Texas. National gives us that ability,” Jake Wakely said.

As they were looking into van lines to partner with, the owners of Budget Movers said that National Van Lines stuck out as the right fit. “The cultures matched; all the people within the organization provided an amazingly warm feeling for us when we visited,” Jake Wakely said. “Overall, the decision was easy, and we felt like we were one big family.”

Budget Movers can be reached at:

http://www.budget-movers.com

210-491-9456

15279 Bulverde Rd.

San Antonio, TX 78247

