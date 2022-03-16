Diva’s and Diamond LLC is an Inclusive Fashion Store That Has Released a New Range of Body Positive Clothing

Consumer consciousness has been on the rise for the past few years, especially with Gen Z voicing sociopolitical movements across various forms of social media. According to a survey, 72% of respondents claimed that they buy more environmentally products now than they did 5 years ago. In 2021, almost half of the popular fast-fashion retailers witnessed a major decrease in their sales. One of the main industries to face heavy criticism from the vocal and woke population is the fashion industry. Faced with heavy backlash regarding diversity, ethicality, sustainability, and inclusivity, fashion brands are now catering to the changing political environment.

Inclusivity and diversity are some of the main components for fashion consumers regarding online retail. Brands that recognize and acknowledge the ever-growing need for body inclusivity, racial diversity, and sexual representation are necessary for the future of fashion.

The Diva’s Diamond LLC has launched its new line of inclusive clothing for this reason. They have had a special focus on providing trendy fashion for women of all body types and sizes since they were first established. This inclusive store has models from different races and backgrounds to show off their affordable yet fashionable clothing items to cater to individuals who might not often find their perfect style on mainstream platforms.

The ongoing body positivity movement has slowly ensured that men and women of different body sizes and types are finally getting represented. The Diva’s Diamond challenges the “conventional beauty” narrative by catering to sizes beyond the unrealistic standard of U.S. size 0-4.

According to a company representative: “I’ve been fed the narrative of Euro-centric beauty and slim figures since I was a child. I never realized how damaging it was to my self-esteem until I saw a truly confident woman challenging the norms of society by herself. Fashion is supposed to reflect its audience, not the other way around. We aim to make every woman who buys our clothes feel confident and beautiful in her own skin while being able to express her creativity through fashion.”

The online retail store sells a wide variety of party dresses, sundresses, street style fashion, and women’s swimwear.

About the company

The Diva’s Diamond LLC is an online clothing store that caters to customers residing in the USA. They aim to enable individuals to define their style like a diamond ring and express themselves through affordable fashion. Their online store accepts payments through various methods ranging from PayPal to Apple Pay, providing ease of access to shoppers.

Contact Information

Website: https://divasanddiamond.com/pages/contact-us

https://www.facebook.com/divasanddiamond

https://www.instagram.com/divatdd/