Learn the Music Industry and Elevate Your Career at A&R University

Want a career in the music industry but don’t know how to get there? A&R University is a new online course and community designed for aspiring artists who want to get one step closer to getting signed to a label and for aspiring music executives that want to learn the in’s and out’s of the current climate of the music industry. A&R University was founded by Zoe Young, a leading executive in the music industry who is responsible for launching multi-platinum artists like French Montana, Blac Youngsta, BIA, DDG and more into music stardom.

A&R University aims to connect members to music industry experts that have years of experience in the industry as well as a community of aspiring producers, managers, songwriters, and artists that are accessible and open to network. A&R University offers members access to tools and resources designed to help guide them through the legal, financial, writing, and production process of the music industry.

“As I began my career in the industry there was very little information about being an A&R and how to get into the field, I’m changing that,” says Young. “A&R University is an educational platform where I have gathered my music industry peers to help aspiring creatives and executives learn more about working in the industry as well as offer them opportunities to network.”

Young is an influential glass-ceiling breaker for women in the music industry and has helped artists amass billions of streams and multiple platinum and gold records. Young hopes to continue to help more people find success in the music industry and wants to help more women and people of color obtain positions of influence in the music industry.

About A&R University:

