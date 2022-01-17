The Philadelphia International Music Festival Returns to Valley Forge Military Academy and College for Its 25th Anniversary Season

The Philadelphia International Music Festival will again offer in-person summer music camps at Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, Pennsylvania, in 2022.

Five program options allow music students ages 8 through 19 the opportunity to study in-person for up to 4 weeks with Principal Players and other members of The Philadelphia Orchestra. The program celebrates its 25th year this summer, and faculty and staff are looking forward to once again welcoming young musicians from every corner of the globe, as well as from across the United States and its territories.

“It was deeply, deeply satisfying to host over 250 U.S. students and faculty last summer over four weeks with ZERO Covid infections thanks to stringent protocols and hyper-vigilance,” says PIMF President Sandy Marcucci, “but we are so looking forward to the possibility of having our international students join us again in our 25th year. We’re in a very different place in the pandemic, and we have high hopes that we may be able to fully re-open and reconnect again with young musicians from all over the world to make lasting friendships and musical connections that transcend nationality and culture.”

PIMF is offering a $250-dollar Early Registration discount for new students who enroll in a two-week program by January 31, 2022. PIMF’s first session will run June 18 through July 1, 2022 and is open to the Senior Division (ages 14-19) only, while the second session (July 16-29) will include all three divisions: Senior (ages 14-19), Young Artists (ages 11-13) and the Junior (ages 8-10).

PIMFOnline has become a year-round destination for music students and classical music enthusiasts around the world since the Covid crisis began, hosting acclaimed Master Classes taught by members of The Philadelphia Orchestra, in-depth music courses and PIMF’s prestigious Concerto Competition. The first pandemic-delayed live Winner’s Circle Concert for recent top competitors takes place in Philadelphia March 27, 2022 and will be live-streamed globally.

About The Philadelphia International Music Festival:

Now in its 25th year, The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a resident summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending up to four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.

Since March 2020, PIMF’s new platform PIMFOnline.org has been filling the training void for social-distancing music students with Master Classes taught by members of The Philadelphia Orchestra including: PIMF Artistic Director Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin; David Kim, Concertmaster; Hai-Ye Ni, Principal Cellist; Ricardo Morales, Principal Clarinet; Boris Allakverdyan, Principal Clarinet, Los Angeles Philharmonic; and many others.

For more information on PIMF, visit philadelphiamusicfestival.org, call (856) 875-6816, “like” the Philadelphia International Music Camp & Festival on Facebook, follow @pimfmusiccamp on Instagram and Twitter, and visit the Philadelphia International Music Festival YouTube Channel for performance videos from previous festival seasons.