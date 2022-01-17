CUPERTINO: Design and Technology in One Digital Billboard with LCD for Outdoors

The Digital Billboard CUPERTINO, developed to be used anywhere, is a versatile, imposing and elegant equipment, being ideal for any market or sector.

Produced with a robust structure with powerful ventilation systems, CUPERTINO ensures optimal operating conditions for all components inside the kiosk.

With an advanced air conditioning system and with filters that ensure the protection of electronic components, CUPERTINO can operate in environments with extreme temperatures and adverse weather conditions.

Featuring several functionalities, CUPERTINO can have a 100% glass finish in the front and back, which gives it a higher degree of elegance and sobriety.

Design and Innovation: Double-sided option

CUPERTINO was designed to present multimedia information and to serve as an interactive system that enables users to search for information.

As it was idealized for spaces with a large affluence of public, the option for two displays is an effective way to allow simultaneous use by several users.

Versions for all tastes and applications

Innovation is the key word for any successful product. Therefore, once again, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS decided to challenge itself and create a Digital Billboard with minimalist and sober lines that give an incredibly modern and light look to the kiosk.

Available in three versions, CUPERTINO can be entirely made of steel; it can be entirely designed in glass, or it can have only the front protective glass for the display.

With state-of-the-art software and a completely customizable design and technical features, this equipment designed by PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is an excellent choice for the modern city.

Photo: https://ibb.co/6szZsvS

Take a look at https://oemkiosks.com/?page=cupertino