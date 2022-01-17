Tiffany Hamilton Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award

Tiffany Hamilton, team leader of the RE/MAX in Paradise team at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award. This prestigious award recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career.

Born and raised in Dubuque, Iowa, Hamilton moved to the mountains of North Carolina to play soccer and earn a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She met her husband, Mark, during her undergraduate studies and married him after earning a master’s degree in Education. They moved back to the Midwest to start a family. As former college athletes who prefer to be outside and active, they left the cold weather for sunny Florida. She joined Duane and Rhonda Finney at RE/MAX Alliance Group and became team leader.

Hamilton is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 268-3920 or tiffany@remaxinparadise.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.