SyS Creations Adds Healthcare IT Consulting For Individual Providers and Early-Stage Healthcare Startups into Its Service Portfolio



This decision came after several individual healthcare providers reported struggling to adopt healthcare technologies that are complex to assess, implement and drive high ROI for healthcare providers who dont have to do anything with healthcare IT.





Things got changed pretty quickly. Small clinics and early-stage healthcare startups are more eager than ever to adopt cutting-edge healthcare technologies. They in fact have a sufficient budget for that. But what they lack is confidence and healthcare IT knowledge. They require reliable and knowledgeable consultants at their side to validate their decisions, suggest better solutions, evaluate risks and save them from falling into the legal trap of healthcare compliance. We expanded our already successful enterprise healthcare IT consulting with the same vision., said Parth Patel, CEO of SyS Creations.





The expanded consulting service helps small and medium-scale healthcare entities, individual providers and early-stage healthcare startups to navigate complex healthcare technologies and adopt space-age technologies by eliminating all operational, legal and financial risks.





SyS Creations healthcare-specific consultants have already been helping large healthcare organizations in solving their productivity, collaboration, care delivery, compliance, data security and app development challenges with comprehensive consulting services.





And now individual healthcare providers and early-stage healthcare startups can also be able to leverage the healthcare tech knowledge the SyS Creations team has. They can seek a complete roadmap or just an opinion on different healthcare technologies such as AI, IoT, ML, Cloud and its use cases like remote care, virtual care, medicine delivery, clinical decision-making, patient engagement, virtual patient check-in, cloud data storage etc.





Needless to say that there are many big healthcare consulting firms but they simply cannot be strategic partners of individual healthcare providers and early-stage healthcare startups due to the small project scale. This often leads providers and early-stage startups to either spend more or completely skip the consulting part.





SyS Creations solves this problem. Small clinics and early-stage healthcare startups now have the opportunity to hire dedicated healthcare consultants on an hourly basis with no minimum requirement for consulting hours or project scale. This will enable a large number of providers and early-stage healthcare startups whose investment cap isnt large enough to hire consultants from big firms to now hire world-class consultants who would not cost them a fortune.





Our vision has always been centred around individual healthcare providers and early-stage healthcare startups. Because they have direct contact with patients and thus are capable of revolutionizing the healthcare ecosystem from its core. But unfortunately, no one is talking about their challenges. I am sure that with the expansion of our healthcare consulting services, individual providers and early-stage healthcare startups will now finally get validated answers to their questions.





About SyS Creations:



SyS Creations is an Ontario, Canada-based IT company that has only been dealing with healthcare IT projects for 7+ years. Healthcare is where the SyS Creations team feels most comfortable and confident as every team member has only been dealing with healthcare IT since the first day of their professional careers. The SyS Creations team includes healthcare consultants, app developers, UI/UX designers, business analysts, QA engineers and healthcare compliance specialists. In addition to this, the SyS Creations team also includes healthcare professionals to validate and deliver the clinical value into any healthcare project. The entire team of both technical and clinical professionals carries the same vision of revolutionizing healthcare with the fusion of technology and clinical expertise.





