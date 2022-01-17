Punyam Academy Has Introduced a New E-Learning Course on ISO 22483 Internal Auditor Training



The course will be useful for those who want to become Certified ISO 22483 internal auditor from an online learning platform, Also who are involved in the implementation and audit of the service quality management system within a hotel, also those who want to have a basic knowledge of ISO 22483 standard for working in hotels, and those who want to enhance their auditing knowledge and skills, also those looking to achieve formal recognition as trained certified ISO 22483 internal auditor, and any other people who have found this course useful.





With this ISO 22483 Internal Auditor Training, participants can access the study material alike video tutorials/lectures with an audio-visual presentation on each of the sessions given by experts, downloadable handouts and online exams, etc. Each session has a session exam, and at the end, there will be a final exam. Completing all the session exams and a final exam, the certificate will be issued for completion of the ISO 22483 internal auditor training.





All the sessions are sufficiently established and explained by skilled trainers and instructors who have many years of experience in this industry. The course enrolment process is also very simple within a few steps of registration, users can access their courses. Also, Punyam Academy offered various types of training courses, to know more check the courses must the Punyam Academy office website.





About Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd



Punyam Academy pvt ltd is an exemplar globally acknowledged training provider company, which offers various types of ISO training courses and conducts classroom training along with webinars for online certification. It is a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards.

