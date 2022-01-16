Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Children’s Book

The Adventures of Rags and Molly: A Tale of Two Raccoons, a new book by Raymond Jones, aka Pappy Ray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Following the adventures of two mischievous raccoons, Rags and Molly, this children’s tale shows the different ventures that Rags and Molly must overcome, from a magical raincoat to a big circus coming to town, Rags and Molly, along with their many friends, show the importance of friendship and fun!

About the Author

Raymond Jones, aka Pappy Ray, a volunteer in a nursing home, has always been interested in writing children’s books. He reads his stories to the residents in the nursing home to brighten their day!

This book is dedicated to the author’s granddaughter, Isabella.

The Adventures of Rags and Molly: A Tale of Two Raccoons is a 56-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7119-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-rags-and-molly/