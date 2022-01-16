Magnolia Green welcomes Magnolia Academy Children’s Center to the community

The center is part of The Marketplace at Magnolia Green, a 90-acre mixed-use commercial development adjacent to the master planned community.

Magnolia Academy Children’s Center is now open.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Jan. 14, 2022 – PRLog — The wait is over! Magnolia Green has announced that Magnolia Academy Children’s Center is now open. Magnolia Academy Children’s Center is a brand new, 12,000 sq. ft. child development center located at the southwest corner of Magnolia Green Parkway and Magnolia Market Avenue. Magnolia Academy Children’s Center celebrated its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony last week and formally opened to the public on January 3rd. The center is part of The Marketplace at Magnolia Green and is walkable from over 500 existing homes and apartments at the master planned community.

“We are so excited to extend a very warm welcome to Magnolia Academy Children’s Center,” said Tom Page, Vice President of iStar and General Manager of Magnolia Green. “The Academy will be a huge asset to the hundreds of working families with young children living in and around Magnolia Green.”

Magnolia Academy Children’s Center offers full-time care for infants through pre-kindergarten, as well as before and after school care for ages 5-12 who attend Winterpock Elementary, Woolridge Elementary, Grange Hall Elementary and Tomahawk Creek Middle. The new Moseley Elementary School will open in Magnolia Green this fall, and combined with the Academy, will offer residents the ultimate convenience when managing both school and work schedules. During the summer months, the center also offers camps for school-age children. To learn more, visit https://www.childcareinchesterfield.com/ magnolia-academy.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this amazing community,” said Brent Wittersheim, an owner at Magnolia Academy Children’s Center. “We have been welcomed with open arms and look forward to educating and serving the families for generations to come.”

For business owners and operators who wish to join the Academy and be part of The Marketplace at Magnolia Green, numerous parcels are available, some of which front Hull Street Road, and all of whom have direct access to the community.

“This is an exciting time for Magnolia Green,” said Page, “with over 1,600 families currently living in the community, another 1,000 moving in over the next 3-4 years, and thousands more moving into the immediate area, we believe our commercial parcels are primed for development.” These sites are perfectly positioned at the front door to a world-class master-planned community located in the most desirable area of Chesterfield County.”

To learn more about commercial opportunities, visit MagnoliaGreen.com/ commercial or email Tom Page at tpage@istar.com

About iStar, the developer of Magnolia Green:

iStar has been one of the largest investors in luxury condominium, multifamily and master-planned residential developments throughout the United States, having financed and invested in $10 billion of residential projects since 1993. Through inspired design and a careful attention to detail, iStar develops communities that create sustainable value for residents and community members and provide unique lifestyle experiences.