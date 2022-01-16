Cardamone Law, LLC Adds Attorney Paul Silver To Its Strong Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Boutique For Injured Workers



Paul Silver has been practicing law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for over 40 years. He has served as a judicial law clerk for the Court of Common Pleas of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He has also served as a Staff Attorney for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. He also served as Chief of the Legal Division of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Workers Compensation and as Deputy Chief Counsel for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.





Attorney Silver has represented insured and self-insured employers throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and has represented hundreds of Claimants in PA Workers Compensation and Unemployment Compensation matters. He has the highest AV attorney rating and has excellent research and writing skills. He has lectured and published in the areas of employment law, workers compensation, and unemployment compensation. He started with the firm on January 3, 2022.





Attorney Silver received a J.D. Degree from Temple University and earned a post-doctorate LL.M. Degree in Labor & Employment Law from Temple. Between Attorney Cardamone and Attorney Silver, the firm has over 65 years of experience litigating Pennsylvania Work Comp cases.





“We are elated to have Paul on board,” Cardamone said. “Paul is a seasoned veteran and has a great, easy going personality with clients and colleagues, yet is aggressive in pursuing the rights of injured workers. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be a great asset to the firm in our never-ending pursuit of justice for injured workers.”





While many firms handle all types of legal matters, Cardamone Law stands apart -only representing injured workers. Attorney Cardamone has received numerous awards for his success in representing injured workers for over two decades, and is a regular guest speaker on the Ask The Experts Radio Show in Philadelphia.

###