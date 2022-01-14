It’s Official, We Are Military Spouse Owned

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Jan. 13, 2022 – PRLog — Paper Chaser Biz LLC is proudly celebrating an achievement in becoming an officially recognized Military Spouse Owned Enterprise. The U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce created the first and only of its kind certification, in an unprecedented commitment to land military spouses a seat at the B2B table for the first time in history.

The United States has long been defended by members of the armed forces and in a silent role, military spouses support those service members. Cost of living in the U.S. often warrants dual household incomes to cope with high living expenses. Military families give up a lot in the name of freedom, from constant relocations, and time away from family to the difficult reality that finding a career that fits this lifestyle continues to be a challenge. Secure employment for spouses continues to be an enduring sacrifice with military spouse unemployment being four times the national average, pre-pandemic.

Military spouse employment is a hot topic within the military space with hundreds of organizations working to provide solutions, improve policy, and increase opportunities for traditional employment. Traditional employment is only half of the picture. As the challenge to obtain traditional employment lingers more military spouse are turning to entrepreneurship with 48% of spouses having been self-employed or operating their own business.

“Traditional employment initiatives only account for half of military spouses. To move the needle on military spouse unemployment, we must focus energy on the other half of the equation, self-employment.” Jaime Chapman, COO and Co-Founder, U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce.

The U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce is on a mission to garner national recognition of military spouse business owners through its certification process. Supporting military spouse owned business is a win-win move for both the spouses and the corporations who hire them for B2B enterprise. By supporting the military spouse, you directly impact the quality of life for the service member, influencing higher military retention and national security.

“The Military Spouse Owned Enterprise certification gives military spouse business owners a seat at the table.” Beth Conlin, Amazon.

Since 2012 military spouse unemployment remains statistically unchanged. It’s time to look at the entire picture, including the 48% of military spouse entrepreneurs. The best way to find and support a military spouse owned business is to start locally. This local military spouse owned business was an early adopter in the Virtual Assistant (VA) industry.

When military spouse Melissa St. Clair knew her life as a military spouse would involve multiple moves, she saw becoming a Virtual Assistant (VA) as an ideal way to combine her executive management skills and available technology to create a portable career for her to thrive professionally alongside her servicemember. Over the past decade and a half, she has supported numerous clients in growing their business and has hired other Virtual Assistants (VAs) to support her and her clients along the way.

“The U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Paper Chaser Biz LLC as an officially certified Military Spouse Owned Enterprise. We know that Paper Chaser Biz LLC will continue to make a positive impact in the local community and lend credibility to their fellow military spouse peers.” Jaime Chapman.

The Military Spouse Chamber is forging the path to national opportunities in public and private sectors for military spouse owned business. The Military Spouse Owned Enterprise Certification (MSEC) is the first and only certification of its kind allowing corporations to formally recognize and track supplier diversity spend with military spouse businesses and opens a new door for economic empowerment. To learn more about the certification, please visit www.milspousechamber.org/ certification.

# # #

About the U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce:

The Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce (MSCC) is the one stop shop for anything and everything a military spouse business owner could ever need. MSCC is on a mission to ensure that all active duty and veteran military spouse business owners have the tools and resources they need to strengthen their families, communities, and our economy. For more information please visit www.milspousechamber.org.

About the Military Spouse Owned Enterprise Certification:

The Military Spouse Chamber is forging the path to B2B opportunity for military spouse owned business. The Military Spouse Owned Enterprise Certification (MSEC) is the first and only “military spouse owned” certification of its kind. The MSEC certification allows corporations to formally recognize, and track supplier diversity spend with military spouse businesses and opens a new door for military spouse economic empowerment. To learn more about the certification, please visit www.milspousechamber.org/ certification.

About Paper Chaser Biz LLC:

Paper Chaser Biz LLC is a virtual-based company established in 2006 providing a wide array of online office support services assisting busy solopreneurs, business coaches, and entrepreneurs with day-to-day executive-level administrative office tasks with a focus on communications and operations. For more information about this military spouse owned small business visit Paper Chaser Biz LLC (https://paperchaserbiz.com/) .