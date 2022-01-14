Console & Associates, P.C. Explores Class Action Lawsuit After TTEC Services Commercial Data Breach

MARLTON, N.J. – Jan. 13, 2022 – PRLog — The law firm of Console & Associates, P.C., has begun an investigation into the recent TTEC Services Commercial data breach to determine the possible legal remedies that affected individuals may have against the company. If it can be shown that TTEC Services Commercial did not have adequate data security measures in place to protect against this type of breach or otherwise mishandled consumer information, those in receipt of a data breach notification from TTEC Services Commercial may be able to name the company in a class action lawsuit.

The TTEC Services Commercial data breach is just one example of a flurry of cyberattacks in recent months. The information accessed through a data breach may be retained by the party conducting the cyberattack or sold to another party, often for criminal purposes. While the investigation is ongoing, and there is not yet any indication that TTEC Services Commercial was negligent in the handling of consumer data, the breach raises questions about the company’s efforts to keep consumer data secure. If it turns out that TTEC Services Commercial mishandled or failed to protect sensitive consumer data, the company may be held financially responsible for any resulting damages through a data breach class action lawsuit.

The founder of Console & Associates, P.C., Attorney Richard Console, explains, “It’s easy to place all the blame for a data breach on the person who hacks into a company’s system; however, this ignores the legal and moral obligation businesses owe to their customers. When someone gives a company their business, they trust that the information in the company’s possession will remain private—and out of the hands of criminals. While protecting consumer data requires a business to undergo some effort and expense, in our current environment of widespread hacking, this is a cost of doing business that all companies must take seriously.”

In September 2021, TTEC Services Commercial learned that an unauthorized party had gained access to the company’s network. It was subsequently discovered that the unauthorized party installed ransomware on some of its devices that housed consumer data. Upon further investigation, TTEC Services Commercial learned that the unauthorized party may have had access to the files between March 31, 2021, and September 12, 2021. Some of these files contained the names and social security numbers of more than 100,000 individuals.

On December 8, 2021, TTEC Services Commercial sent data breach notification letters to all parties impacted by the hacking event.

If the evidence shows that TTEC Services Commercial did not take the necessary steps to ensure the security of consumers’ data, those who received a data breach letter may be able to join a class action data breach lawsuit against the company.

While the situation is still developing, anyone who received a data breach letter from TTEC Services Commercial should take the following steps to protect themselves:

Carefully review the letter sent by TTEC Services Commercial; Retain a copy of the data breach notification letter; Enroll in the free credit monitoring service provided by TTEC Services Commercial; Change all passwords and security questions to online accounts; Frequently review all credit card and bank account statements for any signs of fraud or unauthorized activity; Monitor credit reports for any unexpected changes or signs of identity theft; Contact a credit bureau to request a temporary fraud alert; and Notify all banks and credit card companies of the data breach.

To learn more about this data breach, please visit https://www.jdsupra.com/ legalnews/consumer- data-breach- alert-ttec-1850590/

The law firm of Console & Associates, P.C. is committed to protecting consumer privacy. The firm investigates all types of data breaches, ransomware attacks and other network intrusions to determine the legal rights of consumers who trusted corporations with their sensitive information. Console & Associates, P.C. can be reached through the firm’s website at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/ consumer-privacy- data-breach- lawyers/.