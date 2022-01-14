Axis Bank partners MinkasuPay for a seamless netbanking experience for its customers



Speaking on the initiative, Sanjeev Moghe, EVP & Head, Cards and Payments, Axis Bank, said, We are excited to offer this best-in-class experience on our netbanking platform. With growing adoption & usage of digital payments, our partnership with MinkasuPay will play an important role in enhancing customers net banking experience. It will improve transaction success rates and further strengthen safety and security of digital transactions.





Commenting on the partnership, Anbu Gounder, CEO, MinkasuPay, said We are pleased to partner Axis Bank to bring the best payment experience in India to their customers. MinkasuPay is the pioneer of 1-click payments in India and offers biometric authentication solutions for Netbanking, Debit card, Credit card and UPI payments. MinkasuPays patented security technologies make online transactions much safer. Instead of trying to optimize existing OTP-based flows or compromise on security for low-ticket items, we have built a truly innovative digital payments authentication platform from ground up, that leverages device binding and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to enable quick and secure payments.





To view the customer journey, please click here.





About Axis Bank: Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture and Retail Businesses. With its 4,679 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 10,970 ATMs across the country as on 30th September 2021, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,658 centers, enabling it to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge and Axis Bank Foundation. To know more about the bank, please visit https://www.axisbank.com.





About Minkasu: Minkasu, a mobile payments company based in Silicon Valley, California with offices in India is the pioneer of biometric authentication solutions for payments in India. It provides a game changing authentication solution backed by patents and offers the most frictionless payment experience in the merchant apps and the UPI apps. It entirely eliminates the usernames, passwords, OTPs and PINs for debit card, credit card, net banking, and UPI transactions. MinkasuPay is offered in partnership with the banks and it is the smoothest payment experience in India today. It helps merchants achieve significant increase in success rates and it helps banks reduce fraud.



To know more about Minkasu: https://www.minkasupay.com/





For media queries only please contact:



Axis Bank MinkasuPay



Piyali Reddy, +919322657983; Piyali.Reddy ( @ ) axisbank dot com



Mittal Solanki, +919820651056; mittal.solanki ( @ ) axisbank dot com



Sonam Motreja, +919945017180/sonamm ( @ ) prhub dot com

###